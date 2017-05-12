Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 09:10

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Issued by MetService at 08:19 am Friday 12 May 2017

Valid until 05:00 pm Friday 12 May 2017

This watch affects people in the following weather forecast districts:

Bay of Plenty

Gisborne

A moist unstable northerly flow is affecting the upper North Island. Southerlies are expected to spread north this afternoon as a low just north of the Bay of Plenty moves east.

There is a risk of localised downpours, especially in the vicinity of the change from the northerly flow to southerlies. The risk of thunderstorms with localised donwnpours, 25 to 40mm per hour is considered moderate in the east of the Bay of Plenty and the far north of Gisborne this morning and this afternoon.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

Note: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

For information on preparing for and keeping safe during a storm, see the Civil Defence Get Ready Get Thru website Issued by: Hordur Thordarson This watch will be updated by: 05:00 pm Friday 12 May 2017