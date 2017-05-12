Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 08:54

While Australian companies are increasingly committed to gender diversity, many are not investing in removing what women identify as the biggest obstacles, according to a new report from The Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Released today, the study - What’s Working to Drive Gender Diversity in Leadership - draws on interviews with CEOs and CHROs at 20 of Australia’s largest companies, and a survey of 700 of their employees, to understand their perspectives on, and obstacles to, diversity.

Importantly, the study considered the effectiveness of various diversity initiatives alongside companies’ relative investments of time and money in these initiatives.

"More than ever before, Australian companies are acknowledging the importance of gender diversity. But, with only 5 per cent of ASX200 CEOs being female, progress remains slow," said Anna Green, who leads the Women@BCG initiative in the Asia- Pacific region and was the lead author of the report.

"Companies are talking the talk but are not listening to the very people gender diversity programs are meant to help."

The report identified three core challenges on gender diversity for businesses:

There is a disconnect between how men and women perceive diversity challenges: Men and senior managers are more positive than women and middle managers about progress toward gender diversity. Men are also less willing to change behaviours to promote diversity.

Relatively little effort is invested in resolving the issues women see as their biggest obstacles: While many women surveyed considered advancement (54%) and retention (45%) as obstacles to gender diversity, initiatives in these areas received 17% and 21% of effort amongst companies surveyed. This compares to 32% of effort going towards culture-related initiatives.

Companies acknowledge the importance of an inclusive culture, but need to move beyond basic inclusiveness and policy-driven measures. "While diversity has become a priority for many businesses, it’s clear investment isn’t going to areas that will remove what women see as the biggest obstacles to progress," said Anna Green.

"The good news is that some initiatives do work, and companies can learn from and adopt these to make real progress when it comes to gender diversity." BCG outlines three key opportunities to consider when evaluating a company’s diversity strategy:

Focus effort and investment on the biggest challenges facing women today - removing obstacles to career advancement and retention: This includes identifying and investing in retaining talent; increasing senior sponsorship; and increasing focusing on the development experiences needed for women to succeed in the next role.

Invest in what is already working - ensure the viability and visibility of flexible work models: Employees identified flexible work arrangements as the most important prerequisite to fostering gender diversity; ensuring senior role models take up flexible work options, amongst other measures, will help embed flexible working.

Approach diversity strategy with the same level of enthusiasm and rigour as any other business strategy: Often the downfall is execution. This can be improved with commitment from leadership, engaging the entire organisation and having a test-and-learn mindset. "We found that diversity measures rarely failed because they were bad ideas, but because they were too small to make a difference, or were executed poorly," said Anna Green. "Companies need to shift their view of gender diversity from just being a policy on a shelf to a live action plan that continually involves the whole organisation. "If companies took a more strategic, proactive approach, they could truly move the dial and realise the many business and organisational benefits that come along with diversity."