Temporary fault affects hot water at Wellington Regional Hospital

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 10:54

A fault with a boiler overnight has resulted in a temporary drop in hot water temperature at Wellington Regional Hospital.

The hot water is currently cooler than usual. It is expected to return to normal temperatures within a few hours.

"There has been a small impact on general cleaning," said general manager hospital and healthcare services Ms Chris Lowry.

Surgery and other patient services will not be affected.

The hot water issue has also resulted in a small number of leaks as pipes cool and seals loosen slightly. Water has leaked in two wards, caused a few ceiling tiles in corridors to fall.

The ceiling tiles were not in patient areas, and no visitors or staff were in the corridors at the time. The damp areas are now drying before the tiles are replaced on Monday.

"We are still investigating the cause of the fault. At this stage it is unknown. We apologise for any inconvenience to patients and visitors."

For our latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz or www.facebook.com/CCDHB