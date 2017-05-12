Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 10:58

Leading tourism industry experts and key stakeholders have lent their collective brainpower and experience to a special ‘Thought Leaders Workshop’ as a critical part of the development of the Ruapehu Regional Visitor Development Plan.

Led by Visit Ruapehu the work involves the development of a ‘Destination Development Plan’ alongside a clear ‘Value Proposition and Brand promise’ for the Ruapehu sub-region that includes Tongariro and Whanganui National Parks and the Whanganui River.

Visit Ruapehu Chief Executive Claire McKnight said that the Thought Leader Workshop brought together Visit Ruapehu with national industry experts representing all aspects of the tourism and visitor services sector along with key stakeholders to focus on the ‘Destination Development Plan’ part of the project.

"This was the first of two national Thought Leader workshops and centered around an ‘outside in’ review of our activity and focus. It was an incredibly valuable session where our Thought Leaders took an in-depth look at the existing offering of the region, its challenges and opportunities for growth," she said.

"This was both in terms of visitor experiences and the local infrastructure needed to support them."

Mrs. McKnight said that on behalf of Visit Ruapehu and Ruapehu District Council (RDC) she wanted to thank everyone who have been involved to date for their support of, and input into, the Destination Development Plan.

"It is evident that many parties see the potential that could be unlocked from the development of the Ruapehu sub-region," she said.

"Although nationally the tourism sector is booming there is still significant untapped potential with the Accelerate25 Tourism Action Plan, of which this project is part, aiming to increase regional GDP to around $66 million and household spending to $32 million by 2025."

Mrs. McKnight noted however that the Ruapehu Regional Visitor Development Plan wasn’t all about seeking growth in tourism visitor numbers at any cost.

"The objective is sustainable tourism sector growth in a way that protects the core environmental and cultural significance of this special place."

"The importance of looking after what we have is high on the minds of everyone involved in tourism and it was fantastic to hear Minister Paula Bennett announce today a new $102m Tourism Infrastructure Fund alongside $76m in new funding for the DOC Estate."

"A number of the key points made by Minister Bennett in announcing the new funding were also highlighted by the Thought Leaders at the Workshop including; the importance of the role of DOC, the need to focus on quality over quantity and addressing capacity constraints."

Mrs. McKnight said that next week (Mon 15 May) a Local Leaders Group will meet and bring a local perspective to the same types of questions considered by the National Thought Leaders Group.

"In addition further rounds of engagement are planned with iwi partners, community leaders and local operators, a second Thought Leadership Workshop and the completion of the Ruapehu Regional Visitor Development Plan project at the end of June."

"Anyone wanting to be kept informed about the project and its outcomes should register their interest via RDC website ruapehudc.govt.nz"