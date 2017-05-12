Road closure due to slip at SH2 Waimana Gorge

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 11:05

Motorists are advised that a slip has blocked SH2 at Waimana Gorge in the Bay of Plenty District and the road is currently closed.

The Pekatahi Bridge also remains closed.

Motorists should allow extra time to travel in this area. Signage advising motorists of the slip is in place and drivers are advised the detour route is via Whakatane And Ohope.

For more information go to: http://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/