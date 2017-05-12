UC Accommodation wins Student Experience Excellence award

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 12:00

University of Canterbury Accommodation has won the Excellence in Student Experience Award at an AACUHO awards ceremony in Hobart, Australia, this week.

University of Canterbury Accommodation (UCA) in partnership with Campus Living Villages received the award for its Healthy Learning Community programme for first-year students at University Hall student accommodation village in 2016. The award was presented at the annual Australasian Association of College and University Housing Officers (AACUHO) awards dinner on 9 May. UCA is run by Campus Living Villages (CLV).

The University of Canterbury’s Executive Director of Student Services and Communications, Lynn McClelland, has congratulated CLV on the win.

"This international award is a testament to the partnership we have developed over the past 10 years, working together to give our students the best introduction to student life at UC," Ms McClelland says.

"In 2016, CLV implemented a number of initiatives to support a Healthy Learning Community, which has created a more engaged community within the halls. Positive outcomes have been measurable, with Uni Hall achieving a 23% increase in first preference applications for 2017."

CLV Director of Operations Dion Brown says the decision to implement the Healthy Learning Community programme came from the need to ensure residents achieve social and academic success through their living environment while at university.

"When we reviewed our programme we saw the need to implement a contemporary youth engagement model that focused on communication, development and positive well-being. The entire UCA team is involved in the engagement with our residents, especially those first-year students beginning their journey at the University of Canterbury."

Initiatives included additional recruitment and training of Residential Assistants (RA), providing tutoring and pastoral care support, developing a village Student Council and an increase in community-based initiatives, such as a working with the UC Student Volunteer Army.

RA training also included closer involvement with the University of Canterbury’s Student Success, Support and Development Teams, connecting UCA student residents with numerous University services to assist them with any issues, ranging from their health and wellbeing to financial and academic support.

"UCA also introduced ways for student residents to be heard by management, with feedback and input about everything from the dining hall food to planning the annual Uni Hall Ball," Mr Brown says.

"Although we have brought a focus to personal development and academic success, UCA is still a fun place to live while studying."

AACUHO is the premier professional organisation for all who work in student housing across Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia.