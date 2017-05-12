Witness appeal after aggravated robbery in Hastings

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 12:35

Hastings Police are appealing for witnesses after an aggravated robbery at a service station in Hastings this morning.

At about 1.30am, a man armed with a firearm entered the Gull service station on Omahu Road and demanded cash and tobacco from the attendant.

He left with cash and tobacco in an orange plastic bag and was seen getting into a waiting car which headed east on Omahu Road, back towards the hospital.

The car may have turned down Stoneycroft Street towards Camberley or continued into Hastings city.

The offender is described as a slim, pale-skinned Maori who’s approximately 5’9"- 5’10" and was wearing dark clothing.

The attendant co-operated fully during this aggravated robbery and although shaken up was unharmed.

"The use of a weapon is of serious concern," says Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Vining.

"We need the community’s assistance to quickly identify and locate this man and his co-offender, who drove the car.

"They would have arrived back at their homes from this job amped up, and will be in possession of extra money and tobacco that they didn’t have before.

"We are also looking to identify potential key witnesses who were in the Gull service station immediately before and after the robbery.

This includes a Caucasian woman who was wearing a light blue sweatshirt and a shorter Maori lady.

"They are not suspects but may well have seen the offenders and or their vehicle.

We believe a taxi may also have been driving on Omahu Road around the time the offenders left."

If you were in the area at the time of the robbery, or have any information about what happened or those responsible, please contact Hastings Police on 06 873 0500.

Alternatively, any information that may help the investigation can also be left anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.