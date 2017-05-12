Selwyn residents have their say on annual plan

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 12:04

Several hundred Selwyn residents have taken the opportunity participate in consultation on the Council’s Draft Annual Plan.

Consultation closed on 3 May, with 185 submissions received on the draft plan, while 241 people completed an online survey.

Mayor Sam Broughton says the Council was pleased to hear from so many residents on the Annual Plan.

"This year we offered some different options to make it easier for people to share their views on the topics we were proposing in the Annual Plan. We were really pleased to get a wide range of people participating in the consultation and taking part in our survey or sharing their thoughts with Councillors when they visited local supermarkets and other events."

Councillors will be considering submissions and survey responses, along with comments received through community events and the Council’s Facebook page, when making decisions on the Annual Plan. Submission hearings are being held on Thursday 18 May from 10am-8pm and on Friday 19 May from 9am at the Council’s Rolleston Headquarters. Members of the public are welcome to listen to submissions.

Submissions and survey comments showed strong support for carrying out planning work for a new pool at Selwyn Aquatic Centre, completing further footpath extensions and developing a health hub. There were a range of views about introducing a standard stormwater rate and changing library opening hours in submissions and survey comments.

Submissions and survey comments can be viewed on the Council’s website, www.selwyn.govt.nz