Recycling opportunities for CBD residents

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 12:09

Some inner city Dunedin residents will soon have an easy way to drop off recycled material.

Two neighbourhood recycling drop-off facilities, one in Moray Place and one in Vogel Street, will be trialled over coming months.

Dunedin City Council Solid Waste Manager Catherine Irvine says, "Residents in the CBD don’t have access to a weekly kerbside recycling service. This is a great opportunity for them to be able to do the right thing and deposit their recyclables in a convenient way."

Residential properties within the CBD include stand-alone houses, apartments and multi-tenanted buildings. Many residents live on the upper floors of buildings with no off street service available for the collection of recycling.

"This is an alternative solution that is easy to access and won’t clutter our busy central streets."

DCC Infrastructure Services and Networks Committee Chair Cr Kate Wilson says, "As inner city living becomes more popular and encouraged, it is time it received the infrastructure support that other parts of the city enjoy. It is even more positive that this focuses on recycling and waste minimisation."

Ms Irvine says based on the results of a survey and direct feedback from residents, the initiative means residents within two blocks of the recycling facilities will be given a free bag to carry their recyclables to the drop off point.

The Moray Place recycling facility will be located next to the parking building at the bottom of View Street. Work at the site will begin this week and the facility will be officially launched later this month. ZealSteel has been contracted to design and install the facilities, at a cost of $90,000. The bulk of the funding - $60,000 - has come from a waste levy grant, not from rates.

The second facility, located on Vogel Street under the Cumberland Street overbridge, is due to be installed later in the year.

Each site will be trialled for 12 months, during which time feedback will be sought from residents using the facilities.