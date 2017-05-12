Calvert Road railway pedestrian crossing opens

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 12:51

Residents and visitors are now able to get to the coast from New Plymouth’s Calvert Road much more safely than before.

Today (Friday), a formal pedestrian crossing of the railway line has been opened at the end of Calvert Road.

The crossing includes pedestrian mazes, warning signs and an upgraded stepped path down to Ocean View Parade.

"We’re really happy with the result, especially as we now have a formal crossing that meets the safety requirements around railway lines," says NPDC Infrastructure Manager David Langford.

"However, people still need to take care when crossing any railway line. Only cross at a formal pedestrian level crossing, make sure you are free of distractions such as mobile phones or listening to music, and look for trains before you cross."