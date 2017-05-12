New traffic signals at Hutt Rd/Petone Ave intersection

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 13:13

Lower Hutt’s newest signalised intersection at Hutt Road and Petone Avenue will be turned on during the week beginning 22 May.

Initially only the Hutt Road and Petone Ave signals will be operational with access to Kmart closed to the public until the store opens in June.

Hutt City Council’s Traffic Assets Manager, Damon Simmons says, "This upgrade will allow safe access to and from the new Kmart store when it opens as well as significantly improving traffic management and safety, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists, in this area of Hutt Road."

The new signals will be linked to existing signals at the Hutt Road/Jackson Street intersection and will optimise traffic flows at both these intersections as well as the intersection of Korokoro Road/Hutt Road which has a merge lane as part of the upgrade.

"We will be monitoring the flow of traffic through this new intersection, immediately and also when the entrance to Kmart opens. Adjustments will be made as required to optimise traffic flows."