Vision for former red zone

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 13:52

A vision for the ÅtÄkaro Avon River Regeneration Area being released today has been shaped by thousands of ideas from Christchurch people about how the area can be transformed into an attractive and exciting legacy for our community.

The draft vision and objectives identify the contribution the 602 hectare ÅtÄkaro Avon River corridor will make to the future of Christchurch, Canterbury and New Zealand. It will be the foundation for the future of the area.

The vision and objectives have been informed by public feedback, a community needs survey, 19 workshops with a diverse range of groups, a community profile and more than 5000 ideas from adults and children.

Regenerate Christchurch has listened carefully to what’s important to the people of Christchurch and the draft vision and objectives for the area look to express this, says Chief Executive Ivan Iafeta.

"You have told us that the environment is fundamental to our identity and that you would like to see the area used in new and innovative ways.

You have also told us that a greater sense of safety and security from natural hazards and climate change is important and have provided ideas on how the land can be used to respond to these priorities."

How the river connects us with each other, with nature and with new possibilities is a key theme of the vision.

We’ve also released draft objectives for the area for feedback, says Ivan Iafeta.

"Being tangible and specific about what we want to achieve is important. The objectives show that we want this land to do more than have a positive impact on Christchurch’s future.

‘We believe that it can make a material difference to all our lives and have a positive impact across Canterbury, New Zealand and even overseas".

People can give feedback on the draft vision and objectives online until 2 June 2017.

Potential uses for the regeneration area will be assessed against the vision and the objectives, including ideas from a design workshop in late June that will be made publicly available. By November, we will have identified preferred land uses and activities for the area.

Regenerate Christchurch will continue to engage people in other creative ways as the Regeneration Plan is developed this year:

- Exhibition of options: In August/September, several design scenarios will go on display at a major event, where the public can give feedback on them.

- Evaluation panel: In September/October, 50 people, at least half of them selected from the electoral roll, will consider all public feedback on the options and provide their views to Regenerate Christchurch’s Board.