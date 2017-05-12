Whitireia and WelTec celebrate student success

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 14:28

The culmination of 100 students’ academic endeavour will be recognised today at a graduation ceremony hosted by WelTec and Whitireia New Zealand at the Auckland Town Hall.

"This is the first time WelTec and Whitireia have combined to have a single graduation ceremony and reflects the maturing of our strategic partnership," says Chief Executive of Whitireia and WelTec Chris Gosling.

The strategic partnership provides new and existing students with access to a more diverse range of programmes of study through shared campuses on Queen Street and Wakefield Street, Auckland.

"Our graduates are well-educated and equipped with first-class, sought-after qualifications," adds Chris Gosling. "We’re pleased to be bridging the skills gap in New Zealand and providing communities with flexible, industrious and productive individuals."

Whitireia graduands from a number of disciplines will be graduating. These disciplines include business and IT at bachelors, graduate and postgraduate level; early childhood education and Tamariki Ora Well Child services; and hospitality management and cookery.

Graduands from WelTec’s School of Health and Social Services, comprising nationally renowned qualifications in alcohol and drug studies, addictions support, youth development and counselling will have qualifications conferred. Graduands who have studied construction, engineering and IT in Wellington, and who now live and work in Auckland, will also be graduating.

Guest speaker Kriv Naicker, who has a long-standing background in the telecommunications industry and is a founder and director of Synaptec, will address the graduands.

The ceremony is being held at the Auckland Town Hall and begins with a Haka PÅwhiri at 3pm today.