Te Mata Mushroom Company's applies for new air discharge consent

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 14:41

Te Mata Mushrooms Company has developed a new plan to address ongoing odour issues from its Havelock North factory.

The plan is outlined in its resource consent application to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, which is being publically notified tomorrow.

Last May Te Mata Mushroom Company pleaded guilty to discharging offensive and objectionable odour from its property in Brookvale Road. It was fined $15,000 and issued an enforcement order directing the company to submit a new resource consent application that includes conditions to address the odour issues and the manner in which odour will be controlled.

In the application, Te Mata Mushroom Company outlines its plans to deal with odour from its factory, including introducing staged odour treatment improvements. It is proposing to incorporate these improvements into the expansion of its operation.

The public has until 12 June 2017 to make a submission.

To view the full application follow the link - http://www.hbrc.govt.nz/services/resource-consents/notified-consents/