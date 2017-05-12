Firearms incident in Ashburton

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 14:56

At about 8.30am this morning, Police received a call from a member of the public who reported seeing a man with what they believed to be a firearm on West Street, Ashburton.

Armed officers responded immediately and patrolled the CBD of Ashburton attempting to identify and locate the alleged offender.

Due to the central location of the reported incident, armed officers remained on patrol to reassure the community and maintain an immediate capability in the event the report was correct and the offender located.

Police have viewed CCTV footage and enquiries are continuing.

If anyone witnessed this incident, please contact Ashburton Police on 03 307 8400 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.