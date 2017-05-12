School Trustees conference returns to the South

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 15:46

New Zealand’s largest education conference is gearing up to be held in Dunedin from 14 to 16 July - this is the first time, since the 2011 earthquake closed the Christchurch Convention Centre, to be held in the South Island.

The conference, known throughout the industry for its intensive professional development schedule and upbeat mood, has grown steadily in popularity over the past decade.

This year’s event is expected to attract more than 1,000 trustees from around the country.

This year’s highlights, include keynote addresses from Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft; Human Rights Commissioner, David Rutherford; Chief Ombudsman, Judge Peter Boshier and Minister of Education Hon. Nikki Kaye are scheduled for the three-day conference, along with a staggering 54 breakout seminars on a range of topics.

NZSTA President, Lorraine Kerr, is pleased to be able to have a presence in the South Island again. She has been painfully aware that it has been a long time coming for NZSTA’s South Island members.

NZSTA is using the wide range of venues around Dunedin’s iconic Octagon, including the Town Hall, the Art Gallery and the Regent Theatre.

Further information about the NZSTA Conference, including registration forms, is available from the Conference website http://www.nzstaconference.co.nz/