Nurses are our superheroes - International Nurses Day 2017

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 15:54

The important work that nurses do is celebrated today across the world on Friday 12 May - International Nurses Day, and Waikato DHB is no exception.

The day’s programme included recyclable art and care bed construction competitions, as well as the announcement of Waikato DHB’s Nurse of the Year Award later today.

Nursing superheroes were also seen around the corridors of Waikato Hospital and the Older Persons and Rehabilitation Building, in full kit and capes, and often with a strange green "alien monster" alongside, dispensing goodies and goodwill.

Nurses are superheroes - especially at Waikato Hospital today!

The best decorated work area/reception area was won by the Community Mental Health team based in London Street for the work space they turned into a wellness/sensory room both for staff and service users, and it’s benefits will continue well beyond International Nurses Day.

Clinical nurse specialist Mandy Shanley says: "We decided to turn an old work space that was really only used for storage into a wellness and sensory room for both staff and service users to use. We have created a room that has resources for wellness such as health promotion articles, smoking cessation packs, healthy eating ideas, relaxation tips, mindfulness exercises and inspiration quotes. We hope to play relaxing music and have a diffuser which gives the room nice smells.

"It was a team effort from nurses with support from other colleagues based at our London Street location. We recognised that as nurses we have voices to lead and picked the theme of ‘balance of mind, body and spirit’."