Dame Shipley visits Mercury Bay

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 16:35

Former Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley was in Mercury Bay this week in her role as Chair of the National Coordinating Committee for First Encounters 250.

2019 marks the 250th anniversary of the first encounters between Captain James Cook and the crew of his ship Endeavour and Maori communities in Mercury Bay and three other areas in New Zealand.

The Mercury 250 Trust is organising local events to mark the anniversary.

Mercury Bay Community Board Chair Paul Kelly is also Chair of the Mercury 250 Trust.

"I'd like to thank Dame Jenny and the Ministry of Culture and Heritage for their visit to Mercury Bay," Mr Kelly says. "I'm looking forward to working with them on this momentous nationwide event."

In May and June, Dame Jenny is visiting each of the four Endeavour landing sites (Mercury Bay, Gisborne, Bay of Islands and Marlborough) and meeting with iwi leaders, local authorities and trusts established in these areas that are organising 250th anniversary commemorations.

The trusts are made up of members of iwi, council and business representatives.

Two members of the trusts are also part of the National Coordinating Committee for First Encounters 250.

Dame Jenny’s visits are the first time she is meeting the members of the trusts and it is a chance to discuss with them the plans they have for the commemorations.

The national commemoration will look at New Zealand’s dual heritage and the first meetings of these two great voyaging traditions around Aotearoa New Zealand. There is also an intention to acknowledge the important role of Tupaia, the high-born Tahitian who acted as navigator and translator on Cook’s first voyage.

In 2019 a major flotilla will travel the route of Cook’s first voyage. The flotilla will include a replica of the Endeavour, a fleet of waka, Pacific voyaging vaka, and vessels from the Royal New Zealand Navy.

As well, there will be other events in the four regions and around the country.

Mercury Bay is historically significant because it is one of the first areas of Maori landfall and subsequent settlement in Aotearoa and was also the location of one of the first meetings between Maori and Europeans.

Ngati Hei are descended from the ancestor Hei, the brother of Tamatekapua, captain of the Te Arawa waka.

Ngati Hei welcomed James Cook and his crew, including the Tahitian navigator Tupaia, on the Endeavour’s first voyage around Aotearoa. They were hosted by Ngati Hei over 12 days and observed the transit of Mercury.

Ahuahu (Great Mercury) Island is also a significant site of early Maori settlement.

For more on the commemorations of Endeavour's landing in Mercury Bay, see our web page www.tcdc.govt.nz/mb250