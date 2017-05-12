Elles, Martin and Janet Street traffic lights out on Sunday

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 16:28

Traffic lights at the intersection of Elles Road, Martin Street and Janet Street will be turned off this Sunday between 8am-5pm, while the traffic light pole tops are replaced.

A traffic diversion will be in place allowing traffic on Elles Road to travel straight through and turn left into either Janet or Martin Street. Martin and Janet Street traffic will only be able to turn left into Elles Road. Pedestrians are advised to take additional care at crossings during this time.

The pole tops are a component of the traffic system that connects the red, amber and green lights to the traffic light control unit, which controls everything at a signalised intersection, including the coordination of traffic flow and pedestrian crossings.