Another Federated Farmers success at Dairy Woman Awards

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 16:29

Federated Farmers is delighted that Mid Canterbury dairy farmer Jessie Chan Dorman was crowned 2017 Dairy Woman of the Year.

Jessie received the prestigious award at a ceremony in Queenstown last night (Thursday). She follows in the footsteps of Federated Farmers’ Board Member Katie Milne who was a previous winner in 2015.

Jessie said she was initially overwhelmed to hear her name announced as winner.

"I'm really humbled to be mentioned and recognised with such other talented women.

"My eight years at Feds has been special, There’s plenty of opportunities to pursue your goals at Feds.

"For me, it’s about staying true to yourself and your values," Jessie said.

Federated Farmers' Dairy Industry Chair Andrew Hoggard is proud to see another Feds’ dairy woman honoured for the second time in three years.

"Jessie has and continues to hold a number of industry governance roles and is a Fonterra shareholder. She has held numerous positions in Feds starting at sharemilker level progressing to provincial dairy chair and is exec member of our national dairy industry group.

"It is a fantastic result to see Jessie recognised for her leadership abilities and her commitment to the dairy Industry. Federated Farmers Dairy Council, has been fortunate to have her input over the years, and as a team we are immensely proud to see her receive this accolade," Andrew said.

Jessie owns a dairy business with husband Hayden, milking 950 cows. As part of her prize she receives a scholarship valued at $20,000 to undertake a professional/business development programme.