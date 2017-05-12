Have your say on the Victoria Street Cycleway

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 16:47

Another important link in Auckland’s cycling network is out for consultation this month.

People are being asked for their views on the Victoria Street Cycleway, which will be a dedicated, physically separated route running between the Beaumont Street intersection and the Hobson Street intersection along Victoria Street West.

This crucial link in the network will offer a connection to the Nelson Street Cycleway and a future cycleway in Franklin Road as well as links to Herne Bay and Federal Street.

Auckland Transport’s Manager of Walking, Cycling and Road Safety Kathryn King says, "This link will offer improved access to many destinations, including the highlights of Wynyard Quarter and the city centre. It will be one of the most useful routes in our network and we are expecting to get lots of feedback from people very keen to see this cycleway built.

"While we have got a working design, at this stage we want to hear from people who bike through the area or who might in the future, about how we can build a facility that really meets their needs. We often make changes to our design based on the feedback we get through this part of the process."

The planned cycle route will not prevent the construction of the Victoria St Linear Park as proposed.

Between 2013 and 2016 there was a 248% increase in the number of bikes entering the city-centre via Upper Queen Street and an overall city-centre increase of 46%.

NZ Transport Agency Regional Director for Auckland and Northland, Ernst Zollner says, "We are impressed with the great number of people in Auckland getting on their bike because of the governments investment in the Urban Cycleways Programme. It helps not only congestion on the road and public transport, but gets people fit and helps them see their beautiful city. We’re looking forward to seeing this part of the puzzle built and even more people on bikes."

Chair for Bike Auckland Barbara Cuthbert says, "Cycle lanes on Victoria Street will make it a lot easier for people to ride into the City Centre from Ponsonby, St Marys Bay and Herne Bay. Once the Franklin Road lanes to the west and Nelson Street Cycleway at the eastern end are completed, there'll be really impressive city cycling routes ready to ride."

Feedback can be given online at AT.govt.nz/haveyoursay or come along and talk to the team at the Big Bike Film Night screenings at the Academy Cinema at 44 Lorne Street on 14, 16 and 18 May from 5.30pm - 8pm.

People can also call 09 355 3553. This round of consultation closes on 21 May 2017 and a feedback report will be provided on the Auckland Transport website.