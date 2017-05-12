RQ launches EOI process for new Greyhound and Harness Tracks

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 17:25

Racing Queensland (RQ) has launched an Expression of Interest (EOI) process to identify suitable sites for the development of Harness and Greyhound racing facilities in the Southern and Western corridors of Brisbane.

RQ CEO Dr Eliot Forbes said the planning process, aimed at ensuring the ongoing growth and prosperity of racing in Queensland, has reached an exciting phase.

"What we are launching today will result in a major step-change for harness and greyhound racing which will enhance safety, provide state-of-the-art facilities and a platform to grow both codes with new participants and race fans in regions where there is growing demand for sporting and entertainment choice."

The EOI, advertised widely from today, calls for sites for stand-alone harness and greyhound tracks to the south and west of Brisbane.

Among other things, the briefs call for:

- A Minimum land size of 7 but preferably 10 to 12 hectares for greyhound sites and 15 to 20 for harness sites

- Relatively flat topography with access to water - river, creek, dam or bore

- Access to arterials/major roads

- Appropriate Council zoning or likelihood of being rezoned

- Racing aligned development such as clubs, functions, veterinary services etc.

- Ability to provide non-racing development / income

- Consideration of establishing public facilities to achieve community building and placemaking

- The opportunity to combine with other sports

Dr Forbes said RQ is seeking submissions from interested parties including government bodies, local councils, private land owners and any other groups.

Chair, Steve Wilson said, "The multi-hectare sites required for racing, training and veterinary care can be real people attractors. We want to use our investment in modern facilities to build places for local people to enjoy. We especially want to use landscaping and architecture to make our facilities magnets for community activity".

Advertising will take place for five weeks with a tentative closing date of June 16. Following receipt of all submissions there will be six weeks of due diligence to rank and select the preferred sites with the potential for a second round of offers should multiple sites be suitable for a single facility. RQ should be in a position to negotiate on chosen sites by late August.

The decision to pursue new venues for both harness and greyhound racing follows an independent study of the infrastructure needs of both codes in South East Queensland which included face to face meetings, on-site analysis of existing sites and a detailed survey invitation which resulted in more than 400 responses.

The participants identified that the state of current SEQ infrastructure for both harness and greyhound was inadequate for the future needs of those codes and does not meet the expectations of participants or customers.

It was also clearly identified by greyhound participants that there was a need for contemporary single turn tracks, which are not currently available in Queensland.

Greyhound industry participants also expressed a strong desire for new facilities to be built in those regions, however harness industry participants expressed a diversity of views regarding their infrastructure needs.

While discussions with harness participants are ongoing a detailed assessment of the Albion site is underway with options being examined for the site’s future use. These options include potential commercial, retail and residential developments.

The possible uses are impacted by changes in the Brisbane City Council planning scheme which limit the return on investment for racing from the site. In recognition of this, RQ has lodged a request to submit a planning application under the old town planning scheme. This is aimed at protecting the balance sheet of RQ and to maintain maximum flexibility in the light of RQ’s exciting 20-year infrastructure vision.

RQ’s broader infrastructure priority projects for all codes are being reviewed by government. The projects will be funded by the Racing Infrastructure Fund (RIF) which has $63 million available now with a further $61 million of inflows expected from the UBET agreement up until 2023.