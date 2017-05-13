Help us to locate Masterton man Christopher Hope

Saturday, 13 May, 2017 - 00:07

Wairarapa Police are calling for sightings of 45-year-old Christopher Hope of Masterton.

He was last seen at 10.30 on Thursday morning in the Masterton area.

It's unlikely he has access to a vehicle and it's believed he may still be on foot in the greater Masterton area.

He was last seen wearing a black jersey with a hood and black trousers.

Police and Christopher’s family have concerns for his safety and well-being.

If you see him, please contact Wairarapa Police on 06 370 0300 or call 111.