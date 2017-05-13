Fallen tree blocks SH 35, Opotiki

Saturday, 13 May, 2017 - 00:26

Police are advising motorists to avoid overnight travel through State Highway 35, Maraenui, overnight.

A large tree has fallen and is blocking the road in both directions, near the intersection of Maraenui Pa Road in the Opotiki District.

Contractors are on the way to clear the area but it is expected to take several hours.

Anyone planning on travelling through the area is advised to wait until the morning.