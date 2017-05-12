Tauranga Police seeking missing 13-year-old

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 23:21

Police are seeking missing 13-year-old Paradise Veza who has not been seen since Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform.

Police have been following lines of inquiry since she was reported missing, including speaking with a number of friends and family.

Police, family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

She has not been seen or heard from since she left her school, Tauranga Girls’ College, on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police immediately.

Alternatively information may be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111.