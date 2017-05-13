Police urgently seeking Shane Wikaira

Saturday, 13 May, 2017 - 13:00

Police are urgently seeking 25-year-old Shane Wikaira, who has escaped Corrections custody in Epsom this morning.

Wikaira has then allegedly stolen a silver Toyota Starlet hatchback, registration BPH283, and is thought to be in the south Auckland area.

Police ask anyone who sees the vehicle and/or Wikaira not to approach, but to call 111 urgently.