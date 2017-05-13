Hamilton Lotto player wins $1 million

|
It will be an extra special Mother’s Day for a Lotto player from Hamilton who has won $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Te Rapa in Hamilton.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.
Two players have won Strike tonight, each taking home $50,000. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Pak N Save Papakura in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from the West Coast.
Meanwhile, in Lotto’s popular Mother’s Day promotion, 50 extra prizes were up for grabs including 5x Audi A1s, 5x $20,000 travel prizes, 20x $10,000 shopping prizes, and 20x prizes of $10,000 cash.
The top five winning voucher numbers and locations that have won the Audi A1s are as follows:
Voucher number / Location / Retailer
23040 / Cambridge / Countdown Cambridge
1028208 / Tauranga / New World Gate Pa
1085879 / Napier / Marewa Four Square
528877 / Upper Hutt / Pak N Save Upper Hutt
435798 / Ashburton / Countdown Ashburton
Full results are available online at www.mylotto.co.nz.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
