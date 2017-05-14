Arrest following fleeing driver incident in Wellington

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 07:31

Shortly after 10pm last night a truck driver failed to stop for Police on the Wellington Urban Motorway.

Police were looking to stop the vehicle due to the dangerous nature of the person's driving.

The driver failed to stop and the truck fled up SH2 towards Lower Hutt.

Police attempted to spike the vehicle in Lower Hutt however the driver continued to flee in a dangerous manner.

The truck was eventually stopped in Upper Hutt shortly after 11pm.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene and will be appearing in Wellington District Court tomorrow facing a range of driving related offences.