Police investigating shooting in Manukau overnight

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 08:15

Police were called to reports of fighting and a person with a firearm at a nightclub in Manukau in the early hours of this morning.

When they attended the address on Cavendish Drive at around 2.30am Police found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The man was transported to hospital in a serious condition and Police inquiries in to the incident are ongoing.

Anyone who may have information that could help the investigation is asked to call Manukau Police on 09 261 1300.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.