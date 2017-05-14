Arrest in Alexandra following good work from Police and the community

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 10:55

Police are praising the public and staff from Alexandra Wastebusters who helped identify and arrest a person found on their premises in Boundary Road, Alexandra early Saturday morning.

Wastebusters staff had become concerned about reports that people were going into their yard at night and put some extra security measures in place.

About 3am on Saturday morning staff were alerted to someone in the yard and found a male there.

He ran off but was able to be identified and was located by Police and arrested later that day.

"In communities like ours where crime rates are low, anything of this nature causes concern," said Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk.

"Wastebusters management came to us with concerns, they came up with a plan and we had a good result.

This is a great example of Police and the community working together to resolve an issue"

A 48 year old Alexandra man is due to appear in Court later this month facing a charge of being unlawfully in a yard.