Major legal aid provider to open in Blenheim

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 12:54

Recent concerns raised by the news media around the provision of legal aid look to be mitigated - at least in one region.

Following a "cry for help" by local practitioners, Ebborn Law will be opening a branch office in Blenheim at the end of the month.

Ebborn Law CEO, Jarrod Coburn, spoke with legal aid providers and social services in the area and is convinced the firm can contribute to a rapid and sustainable solution.

"We have provided crisis support in the area using the VLaw secure video system for the past two years," says Coburn, "And this technology will play a major role in the new branch office."

Jarrod Coburn says at the end of the month there will be a further seven legal aid lawyers available to the area, providing family and employment services.

"We’re moving at least three staff into the new office in Charles Street, but using secure video links we can connect local clients to Christchurch-based lawyers as well when demand is high.

"This is an example of the new wave of thinking within law and the cry for help we heard came at just the right time to implement this solution."

Erin Ebborn is the firm’s Director. She is a proponent of so-called ‘new law’ and has been outspoken on the need to examine client-focused solutions to problems faced by people on low incomes. She says there are a number of technological advances that could improve access to justice but acknowledges the absolute need for lawyers in the foreseeable future.

"There is a lot of chatter at the moment about artificial intelligence and other substitutions for lawyers. The law is based on hundreds of years of learning, but equally has a significant component of empathy.

"Lawyers have an important place in the justice system and the next ten years will see the New Zealand profession come to grips with how we will work alongside these new technologies."

Ms Ebborn is a key panellist speaking on the future of law at next week’s LawFest Conference in Auckland.

The branch office is the first physical presence outside of Christchurch for Ebborn Law, who for the past three years has been the largest provider of family legal aid in New Zealand.