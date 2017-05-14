Have you seen missing Emily Weiss?

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 17:05

Auckland Police are seeking 20-year-old Emily Weiss who has not been seen since Friday 12 May, 2017.

Miss Weiss is approximately 166cm tall and has distinctive long, brown-coloured dreadlocks.

A photo of her on CCTV is attached from when she was last seen.

She is wearing three-quarter length leggings, sneakers, a white top and a beige-coloured jacket.

She was last seen on Grafton Road, Auckland around midday Friday.

Police and Emily’s family are very concerned for her well-being and seeking any information which may help us locate her.

Please share any information which may help with Auckland Police Station on 09 302 6400.