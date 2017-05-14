Have you seen missing Emily Weiss?

|
Auckland Police are seeking 20-year-old Emily Weiss who has not been seen since Friday 12 May, 2017.
Miss Weiss is approximately 166cm tall and has distinctive long, brown-coloured dreadlocks.
A photo of her on CCTV is attached from when she was last seen.
She is wearing three-quarter length leggings, sneakers, a white top and a beige-coloured jacket.
She was last seen on Grafton Road, Auckland around midday Friday.
Police and Emily’s family are very concerned for her well-being and seeking any information which may help us locate her.
Please share any information which may help with Auckland Police Station on 09 302 6400.
