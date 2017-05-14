Arrest over Liquorland robbery in Nelson

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 17:55

Two 16-year-old youths and one 17-year-old man have been charged with Aggravated Robbery of the New Street Liquorland just before 8.10pm on Friday night 12 th May.

They have been jointly charged, have all been released on bail and will appear in the youth court on Wednesday.

A number of other youths involved in this incident are still to be located and if anyone has any information in relation to this, they are encouraged to contact the Nelson CIB on (03) 545 9869.