Fatal crash on SH1 Hibiscus Coast - motorists asked to avoid area

Sunday, 14 May, 2017 - 18:48

Police are currently attending a crash on Hibiscus Coast Highway near Waiwera north of Orewa.

At about 5.05pm tonight, a car and motorcyclist have collided and the motorcyclist has died at the scene.

Cordons are in place at the crash site on Waiwera Hill.

Motorists will need to take an alternate route to avoid the crash site, where police and emergency services are working.