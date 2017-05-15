Otago Regional Council - Council Meeting, Wednesday 17 May 2017

|
[ login or create an account ]
Good afternoon
The next meeting of the Otago Regional Council will be held on Wednesday 17 May in the Council Chambers, 70 Stafford Street, Dunedin, commencing at 9:00am
Please find below the link to the meeting agenda
http://www.orc.govt.nz/Meetings-Consultations-and-Events/Council-meetings-and-Agendas/
Thank you
Lauren McDonald
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.