Otago Regional Council - Council Meeting, Wednesday 17 May 2017

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 09:15

The next meeting of the Otago Regional Council will be held on Wednesday 17 May in the Council Chambers, 70 Stafford Street, Dunedin, commencing at 9:00am

Please find below the link to the meeting agenda

http://www.orc.govt.nz/Meetings-Consultations-and-Events/Council-meetings-and-Agendas/

Lauren McDonald

