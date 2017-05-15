2017 MotorSport NZ media awards finalists announced

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 09:24

Our independent judges have now completed their assessment of the many fantastic entries in this year’s MotorSport New Zealand media awards, so thank you to everyone who entered.

We are pleased to announce the following finalists.

Feature journalist or producer of the year - Adam Jones and David Turner

News journalist or reporter of the year - Chris Key, Shaun Summerfield and Mark Baker

Photographer of the year and President’s award for the best single shot - Matt Smith, Bruce Jenkins, Greg Henderson and Alison Hogg

PR communicator of the year - John Coker and Catherine Pattison

Congratulations to all our finalists who are very welcome to attend the 2017 MotorSport New Zealand Awards Dinner in the Wellington Foyer at Te Papa, Wellington on Saturday 27 May. If you would like to purchase tickets, please contact Morgen, email: licence@motorsport.org.nz by Thursday 18 May.

Again, our thanks to all who entered. We welcome your feedback on this year’s awards at any time.

Kind regards,

Amanda Tollemache and Kate Gordon-Smith