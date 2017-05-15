Port hills recovery plan discussion document released

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 10:16

Selwyn District Council has released a recovery plan discussion document to assist in Selwyn’s recovery following the Port Hills Fire.

"Council has been working with families affected by the fire since February and the recovery document is focused on continuing to support them into the future. It also looks at actions that can be taken to restore the built and natural environment and reduce the risk of fire affecting this area in the future," says Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton.

A meeting was held for property owners in the Port Hills area in late March to discuss how the risk of fires in area could be reduced in the future. Property owners provided valuable feedback at this meeting and through council staff which has been used to help develop the draft recovery plan.

To council’s Recovery Team has been assisting affected families by offering advice as well as helping with advocacy to other organisations. Building safety inspections at a number of properties have been completed by the council’s Building Consents team. Some reseeding work has been coordinated and carried out in this area by the community.

A range of future actions are identified in the plan. These include setting up a facilitated building consent process for people who are planning to carry out repairs or build new houses following fire damage, with consents being prioritised. Some geotechnical assessment has already been undertaken on properties, and further work is currently underway in Early Valley Road to address the risk of rock fall. Further information will also be provided to property owners on how to reduce fire hazard.

Christchurch City Council recently released a Port Hills Recovery Plan Discussion Document.

The development of Selwyn’s plan has been coordinated with the Christchurch plan. The majority of the area affected by the fire is within Christchurch city. The Selwyn discussion and recovery document is focused on the Selwyn area affected by the fires.

The discussion document and recovery plan aims to support the following objectives:

- Homes are rebuilt in a timely manner and property owners are supported through this

- Affected property and landowners understand how various agencies responded to the Port Hills Fire as well as why and how decisions were made

- Port Hills residents, and those nearby, have improved resilience through knowing the environment they live in and the associated risks

- In future emergencies agencies there is improved coordination, improved access to information and lines of communication

- Steps are taken to protect essential services and infrastructure during the recovery process

- The regeneration and enhancement of the Port Hills improves recreational and leisure activities, and promotes the repopulation of wildlife

- Surface water runoff and sedimentation risks are managed until the regeneration of damaged areas is established

- Essential work such as felling, clearing and disposing of damaged vegetation is undertaken with minimal adverse effects on the environment and best practice guidelines are followed

- The future landscape of the Port Hills reduces the risk of future extreme fire events.

Comments on the discussion document are open until Friday 26 May. A copy of the document and information on how to submit comments is online at www.selwyn.govt.nz/haveyoursay