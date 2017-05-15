Arrest following serious assault in Greymouth

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 12:55

Greymouth Police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man for a serious assault at the Railway Hotel on Mawhera Quay on 12 May 2017.

At around 9.30pm on last Friday the man was drinking at the bar, accompanied by his dog.

When he was asked by the bar manager to take his dog outside, the man assaulted the manager and set his dog on him resulting in the manager sustaining numerous bites to the head, face and arms.

When members of the public attempted to intervene the man also assaulted them, and set his dog on them.

The man was arrested by Police and he appeared in the Greymouth District Court on 13 May 2017, charged with several counts of serious assault, and he has been remanded in custody.

The bar manager was taken to Grey Base Hospital to be treated for serious bite wounds.

He is currently recovering from his injuries.