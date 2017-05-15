Youth Jam aims to enable the next generation of leaders

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 14:33

Stopping the spread of pests will be the focus at Taiohi-Taiao/Youth Jam this year, with students from across the Bay of Plenty uniting in Rotorua to tackle pest issues in the region.

Youth Jam is an annual secondary schools event run by Bay of Plenty Regional Council. Held over two days, the event aims to foster environmental awareness, youth leadership and participation in regional issues. Invited students will attend interactive workshops led by experts from regional and local councils, as well as the Department of Conservation and other organisations.

The forum will discuss all aspects of pest management from pest control and protecting native biodiversity, to the economic impacts and effects of climate change. Students will also be asked to contribute to the Regional Council’s upcoming Pest Management Plan, and to also create pest action plans for their schools and communities.

As an added bonus, students will also visit Rotorua’s Canopy Tours, go zip lining through native forests and learn about their pest trapping programme.

Youth Jam will take place 17 -18th May