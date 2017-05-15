Aggravated robbery at Te Puke takeaway shop

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 14:50

Western Bay of Plenty Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery at a takeaway shop in Te Puke on Friday night.

At approximately 8pm on Friday 12 May, a man armed with a knife walked into Te Puke Noodle and Fish on Jellicoe Street and demanded money.

He left on foot down Jellicoe Street and into King Street, with a minimal amount of cash.

No-one was injured but staff were left shaken by what happened.

The offender is described as Maori, of medium build, 175cm tall and aged 18-25.

He was wearing a woollen hat with a black top tied around his face, a grey zipped hoodie, dark track pants, black and white Converse-style shoes and blue plastic food preparation gloves.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who recognises the person in the photos.

If you have any information that may help with the ongoing investigation, please contact Acting Detective Sergeant Logan Nicholas on 07 577 4300.

Or you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.