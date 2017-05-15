Antarctic air on the way

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 15:53

The warm air from the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Donna last week will be a distant memory to New Zealanders by Friday, with strong southwesterlies delivering significantly chillier weather in the wake of a rain-laden low which moves over the country on Thursday.

Sunday’s settled weather is expected to break down by Wednesday, when the low, approaching from the west sends bands of rain over the country and northerly winds pick up. It is likely that Severe Weather Watches and Warnings will be issued closer to the time, with western coasts of the South Island and regions north of the North Island’s central Plateau expected to receive the largest rainfall amounts. You can check the Severe Weather Outlook and any Watches and Warnings here.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said, "As the low tracks east on Thursday, winds turn icy with the southwest change, and occasional showers are forecast to fall as snow to low levels over the lower South Island during Friday and Saturday. Those for whom snow doesn’t arrive will still be affected by the strong winds, which will make cold temperatures feel even more bitter. Gore’s forecast high for Friday sits at a wintry 8 degrees."

Large waves accompany this weather system, with heavy northerly swell expected for the West Coast on Wednesday before a long period southwest swell spreads over New Zealand’s shoreline. Significant swell heights of 7-8 metres are expected along southern coasts of the South Island on Friday. You can check updated swell data on the marine forecast maps here.

With snow in the forecast down south, and eastern regions in the North Island set to see a double-digit drop in temperature, it will pay to have those winter coats handy this week!

