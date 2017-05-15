Selwyn District Council extends chief executive’s contract

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 16:04

Selwyn District Council recently confirmed a two year extension to David Ward’s contract as Chief Executive. Mr Ward was appointed to this role in 2014.

"Councillors employ only one role - the Chief Executive - this role is responsible for the delivery of all council policies, projects, and plans for the future through the other staff," says Mayor Sam Broughton.

"David has helped successfully lead a number of council projects which help make Selwyn a great place to live," he says. "The extension of Mr Ward's contract reflects the positive work of the council and staff in our community."

"Selwyn continues to face a number of challenges brought on by growth, changing community expectations, asset renewal, and government legislation," Mayor Broughton adds.

Mayor Broughton says that Councillors have high expectations of their Chief Executive and staff over the next three years and they are looking forward to working together to achieve good outcomes for Selwyn.

Legally, the Chief Executive’s contract may be extended for two years. The role is required to be re-advertised after a period of five years.