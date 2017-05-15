Fed's keen to improve awareness with stock management on roads

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 16:04

Federated Farmers is looking forward to working with Marlborough District Council on building more awareness and good practices around stock movement on local roads.

This follows a recent review of the council’s Traffic Bylaw which found current guidelines as being sufficiently "practical and enforceable".

"It’s very pleasing to see the council have taken on board our feedback and listened to the local community," says Sharon Parkes, Federated Farmers' Marlborough Provincial President.

"Many farmers rely on the ability to use public roads in rural areas to move stock between different parts of their farming operations, while clear, workable bylaws assist everyone in their application and use.

"Having to apply for a permit and potentially pay a fee every time our members and farmers moved stock is simply not practical.

"From our understanding there has been no increase in complaints or accidents relating to stock and motorists in the past five years and so, we believe it is a logical and pragmatic decision by the district council," Sharon said.

The Marlborough Federation recognised that dangers exist when stock share the roads with vehicles and welcomes the opportunity to work alongside the district council and the AA to make safer roads.

"Farmers are generally well versed in stock management but a refresher does no harm. They ultimately have a role and responsibility when sharing the roads with motorists and there needs to be more awareness around their obligations. Likewise, motorists too can learn about how best to act when confronted with stock movements under control of a farmer, says Sharon.