Police make arrest in Purewa Cemetery plaque thefts

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 16:10

Police have made an arrest in the theft of approximately 20 or more bronze plaques from the Purewa Cemetery in Meadowbank.

This incident was reported to Police at approximately 4:15pm on Saturday 13 May, 2017.

Some excellent work by Hamilton Police has since seen nine plaques recovered in the Hamilton area which are believed to be from the Purewa Cemetery.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old Fairfield woman and the investigation is ongoing.

- Detective Inspector Gary Davey, Auckland District Police