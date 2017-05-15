DIGMYIDEA winners announced

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 16:32

Two winners of the DIGMYIDEA MÄori Innovation Challenge were announced last night following a DIGIwÄnanga (mentoring workshop) awards ceremony in the weekend (13-14 May). Adele Sauer (team entry), and Nicole Calderwood (individual entry) - both from Hamilton - will each receive $10,000 in business start-up support to take their ideas further.

Associate Economic Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell congratulated the DIGMYIDEA winners and complemented whÄnau on doing some awesome things in the technology space.

Adele Sauer and her team of three from Hamilton won the MÄuri tÅ«: open category (for ages 26 and over) with a MÄori sign language app called SeeCom.

Nicole Calderwood - also from Hamilton who entered as an individual - won the MÄuri oho: youth category (ages 15-25) with Scholar+, a web based platform that helps tertiary students find and apply for scholarships.

The DIGMYIDEA MÄori Innovation Challenge calls on budding MÄori digital entrepreneurs to submit their ideas with the aim to stimulate interest and involvement of MÄori in New Zealand’s innovation ecosystem.

The winners were part of 10 finalists who took part in a DIGIwÄnanga mentoring weekend at Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa in Mangere Auckland (13-14 May) as part of Techweek’17. Finalists pitched their ideas to a panel of judges with the winners announced at an award’s ceremony last night.

Associate Economic Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell congratulated the winners saying he’s committed to increasing MÄori participation in the technology sector.

"The technology sector provides opportunities for our whÄnau to higher skilled jobs and increased income- which is where a real impact can be made."

"We are rich in creativity and innovation and Techweek’17 will ensure digital technology opportunities reach our rangatahi MÄori, whÄnau, iwi and hapÅ«," Minister Flavell says.

Mike Taitoko - a DIGMYIDEA MÄori Innovation Challenge judge, Managing Director of technology company Waiora Pacific, and an Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) board member - says finalists submitted a broad range of ideas.

"These ranged from tourism applications to tertiary education ideas, and gaming and language concepts. One thing many of the applications had in common was the use of technology to improve the lives of whanau, rather than just producing another app," he says.

"The winning entries were exciting ideas which were well presented and were backed up with good business case studies. I look forward to watching the ideas develop further," Mike Taitoko says.

Taitoko was one of four DIGMYIDEA MÄori Innovation Challenge judges, joining Maru Nihoniho, founder and managing director of game development company, Metia Interactive, Robett Hollis, digital entrepreneur and founder of ColabNZ and Aranui Ventures, and Lillian Grace, founder and CEO of Figure.NZ, an organisation that empowers New Zealanders to make better decisions with the help of data.

DIGMYIDEA is designed and delivered by ATEED with support from He kai kei aku ringa: the Crown-MÄori Economic Growth Partnership, Callaghan Innovation; the government’s business innovation agency; Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa; a wÄnanga (an indigenous tertiary education provider) in New Zealand, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise , the government’s international business development agency; and Poutama Trust; an independent charitable trust.

ATEED is responsible for delivering the Whai Rawa - MÄori economic wellbeing work stream of Auckland Council’s Te Toa Takitini initiative, which is a top-down approach to significantly lift MÄori economic, social and cultural well-being across the region.

DIGMYIDEA is open to all MÄori residing in Aotearoa/New Zealand. The challenge can be entered by individuals, or as a team of up to five people. All entrants must reside in in Aotearoa/New Zealand.

Teams are required to enter the age category based on the age of the oldest team member at the time of the competition launch date (20.02.2017). Teams with non-MÄori can participate as long as the team lead is of MÄori descent and resides in Aotearoa/New Zealand.

Techweek’17 is a nationwide programme of events spanning next generation technology, designs and innovations. DIGMYDIEA forms part of the Techweek’17 programme with the two overall category winners announced on 14 May.

For more details on Techweek’17 visit www.techweek.co.nz

A 30 second DIGIwÄnanga mentoring weekend Highlights video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mx4EBILVrs

A series of DIGMYIDEA animated videos have been developed. You can access this footage via the links below: Full animation video - https://youtu.be/ZUkzEiERwxQ

Teaser 1 (Innovation) - https://youtu.be/3npHdfPZRmU

Teaser 2 (Nurturing Ideas) - https://youtu.be/9jZcfyPu6H0

Teaser 3 (Prizes) - https://youtu.be/DnORDq_WtAk

For further information visit www.digmyidea.nz.