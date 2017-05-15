Waitemata Police make arrest following aggravated robbery

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 16:50

Police have today arrested and charged a 44-year-old man with aggravated robbery of ANZ bank in Glenfield.

This offence took place on 3 May 2017.

The man appeared in the Auckland District Court today and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on 6 June 2017.

He also faces an additional three charges of burglary and one of theft on unrelated matters.

Police would like to thank members of the public who provided information on this alleged incident and the media for their assistance.

- Detective Senior Sergeant James Bothamley