Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Waitemata Police make arrest following aggravated robbery

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 16:50

Police have today arrested and charged a 44-year-old man with aggravated robbery of ANZ bank in Glenfield.

This offence took place on 3 May 2017.

The man appeared in the Auckland District Court today and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on 6 June 2017.

He also faces an additional three charges of burglary and one of theft on unrelated matters.

Police would like to thank members of the public who provided information on this alleged incident and the media for their assistance.

- Detective Senior Sergeant James Bothamley

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.