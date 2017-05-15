Rock removal work to take place on Thames-Coast Road

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 17:23

State Highway 25 at Whakatete Bay in the Coromandel will be closed for around three hours tomorrow while a small amount of blasting takes place at a rock fall site.

The road is expected to be closed from 11am until 2pm on Tuesday 16 May to allow for the blasting to take place, the clean-up of the debris and for abseiling of the bank to check it is safe enough for road users to pass through.

The highway at Whakatete Bay has been reduced to one lane since a major weather event three weeks ago.

The NZ Transport Agency apologises in advance for any inconvenience this work may cause but geotechnical engineers have confirmed the blasting is the fastest way to get the road open to two lanes again.

The road is expected to be closed to the public for around three hours but one lane will be open as soon as reasonably practicable.

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates:

- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/

- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP