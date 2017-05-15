Free computer classes to be run at Invercargill Library

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 17:42

A range of free computer training programmes, titled Stepping Up, are to be run through the Invercargill Public Library, to help people build digital literacy and computer skills.

The programmes are a joint venture between the Library and the 20/20 Communications Trust, which administers the programmes. Programmes start on May 15 and are to be rotated indefinitely. People must register online at www.stepingup.nz. There are eight subjects to choose from including; computer basics, word processing, emailing, social networking, ancestry and help with navigating Government websites such as WINZ and RealMe. Each module, called a ‘digital step’, takes two hours to complete.

Invercargill City Libraries and Archives Learning Connections Coordinator, Morgan Code, said the programmes would provide the community with access to free step-by-step computer courses, which would give people greater confidence in their computer skills.

"Digital steps allow patrons of all ages to be on their way to computer confidence and literacy. The Stepping Up courses are an excellent opportunity to gain new computer skills, meet new people, and learn, via a step-by-step instructional lesson from a friendly local instructor," Ms Code said.