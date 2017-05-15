Discussion about the future of our oceans at Auckland University

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 17:31

The world’s ocean life is under threat by multiple stressors-climate change, acidification, plastics, pollution, overfishing, overexploitation, and dead zones.

What are the realities and what can we do?

The University of Auckland will hold a roundtable discussion on the fate of our oceans.

Date: Thursday 18 May 2017

Time: 12pm-1pm

Venue: The Great Hall, Clock Tower, 22 Princes Street, City Campus, University of Auckland, Auckland CBD

Professor Emeritus Nordin Hasan, founding director, Institute for Environment and Development (LESTARI), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and former ICSU leader for the ASIA Pacific region joins top University scholars to reveal and explain the realities facing our oceans and the strides we are making to protect, restore and recover our seas.

Important questions will be addressed such as: Are we heading to a tipping point? How can we monitor disaster risk in rapidly changing marine environments? What can we do to restore our seas and build resilience? How can we integrate mÄtauranga MÄori (MÄori knowledge) into our approach to marine science? What part do we all play in protecting and guarding the future of our seas?

University staff contributing to the discussion are: Professor Simon Thrush, Director of the Marine Science Institute, Dr Rochelle Constantine, Senior Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences and Dr Dan Hikuroa (NgÄti Maniapoto, Te Arawa, Waikato-Tainui), Research Director for NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga.

To register: https://www.alumni.auckland.ac.nz/en/news/news-2017/5/the-future-of-our-seas.html