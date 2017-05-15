Police name Ohaeawai crash victim

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 21:55

Police can now release the names of the two people killed following a crash in Ohaeawai, Northland on Friday 12 May.

Those killed were 28-year-old Colin Risetto-Blade of Auckland and 23-year-old Zion Harris-Davis of Kaeo, Northland.

Police inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.